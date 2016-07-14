BRIEF-Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust announces strategic plan for 2 anchor tenant store closures
May 12 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :
July 14 Shanghai Tianchen Co Ltd
* Says it scraps major plan, shares to resume trading on July 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2a09eKX
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 12 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :
ACCRA, May 12 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 13.4700 percent at an auction on Friday, from 14.2141 percent at the last sale on May 5.