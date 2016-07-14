BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage:
July 14 Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it expects H1 net profit to fall 5-25 percent y/y to 246.7-312.5 million yuan ($36.91-$46.75 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29F9dNj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage:
* Contrafect Corp files for mixed shelf offering of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptEPvU) Further company coverage: