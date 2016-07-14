Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 13.4700 pct
ACCRA, May 12 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 13.4700 percent at an auction on Friday, from 14.2141 percent at the last sale on May 5.
July 14 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder China Everbright Group bought 379.5 million A-shares and 45.9 million H-shares between June 27-July 13
* Says China Everbright Group will continue to increase shareholding in the company by at least 10 million shares in the next three months
* Says A-share to resume trading on July 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29xyzLr
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
ACCRA, May 12 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 13.4700 percent at an auction on Friday, from 14.2141 percent at the last sale on May 5.
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian wind and hydropower company Omega Geração SA and shareholders registered for an initial public offering (IPO) with securities regulator CVM, the company said in a securities filing on Friday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)