July 15 Suzhou New Sea Union Telecom Technology Co Ltd

* Says it cancels the plan to buy 60 percent stake in battery maker for 569.4 million yuan via cash, share issue

* Says it will invest 20 million yuan into the Jiangxi-based battery maker directly and to hold 20 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5uc5

