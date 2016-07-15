BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Inc's Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
July 15 Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine :
* Says Qinghai-based unit to set up barley wine sales unit in Xi'ning, with capital of 1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:985.so/5urh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.