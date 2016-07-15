BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Inc's Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
July 15 Zhejiang Ming Jewelry Co., Ltd.:
* Says it expects H1 net profit to fall 36.8 percent to 45.8 percent, or to be 36 million yuan to 42 million yuan
* In the previous outlook, the co expects the H1 net profit to fall 9.72 percent to 32.29 percent
* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 66.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/IG2r78o9
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.