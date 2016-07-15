July 15 Shenzhen Kingsun Science & Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees 2016 H1 net profit to decrease by 45~65 percent, compared to net profit of H1 of 2015(10.7 million yuan)

* Says decreased sales gross margin and increased compensation cost as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JyxoLw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)