BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Inc's Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
July 15 Lead Eastern Investment Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to be 35 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 25.9 million yuan
* Comments that income from invested drama and film is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/iA1JeD
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.