July 15 Hengli Industrial Development Group Co Ltd

* Sees net loss for 2016 H1 to be 9.5~12.5 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 H1 was 15.3 million yuan

* Says sales decrease is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/hAh0XX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)