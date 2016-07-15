July 15 Chengdu CORPRO Technology :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 up 2 percent to 31.1 percent, or to be 42 million yuan to 54 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 41.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5uMk

(Beijing Headline News)