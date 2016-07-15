July 15 Gui Zhou Tyre Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for 2016 H1 to 45~55 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 65.5 million yuan

* Says decreased sales price in tyre market is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/YAlvID

