May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
** Shares of power company NTPC Ltd fall as much as 10 pct to 142.85 rupees, their lowest since June 1
** Two traders attribute heavy selling to NTPC employees who had participated in NTPC's offer for sale in February
** They estimate sales by employees, after lock-in period expired on Thursday, hit around 2.50 billion rupees ($37.36 million) on Friday
** More than 9 mln shares change hands within an hour of trade, almost three times their 30-day average
** Stock posts sharpest intraday pct drop since Feb 2014
** Government raised about $730 mln from its 5 pct stake sale in Feb at a floor price of 122 rupees/share
** NTPC shares closed at 158.70 rupees on Thursday
($1 = 66.9100 Indian rupees)
May 17 Indian shares edged lower after hitting fresh highs earlier on Wednesday, as political turmoil in Washington spooked global investors, sending Asian markets lower.