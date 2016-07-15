** Shares of power company NTPC Ltd fall as much as 10 pct to 142.85 rupees, their lowest since June 1

** Two traders attribute heavy selling to NTPC employees who had participated in NTPC's offer for sale in February

** They estimate sales by employees, after lock-in period expired on Thursday, hit around 2.50 billion rupees ($37.36 million) on Friday

** More than 9 mln shares change hands within an hour of trade, almost three times their 30-day average

** Stock posts sharpest intraday pct drop since Feb 2014

** Government raised about $730 mln from its 5 pct stake sale in Feb at a floor price of 122 rupees/share

** NTPC shares closed at 158.70 rupees on Thursday

($1 = 66.9100 Indian rupees)