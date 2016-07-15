July 15 Harbin Churin Group Jointstock Co., Ltd 

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.080 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on July 20

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 21 and the dividend will be paid on July 21

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FeGzq3Ej

