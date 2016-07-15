Indian shares extend gains to hit record closing high
May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
** Infosys Ltd's shares fall as much as 9.84 pct to their lowest since Jan 13, making them the top losers on the Nifty IT index
** Stock heads for its biggest single-day pct fall since April 12, 2013
** India's second-largest IT services firm cuts FY17 revenue growth forecast to 10.5-12 pct in constant currency, from 11.5-13.5 pct
** Co posts Q1 profit of 34.36 bln rupees ($512.3 mln), slightly below analysts' estimates of 34.42 bln rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data
** Bigger rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd falls over 3 pct after co said on Thursday it would continue to look out for any impact from Brexit
** Net profit and operating profit beat estimates, analysts say, although revenue slightly misses
** Kotak Institutional Equities cuts rating to "Reduce" from "Add"; says share prices do "not seem to reflect the increasing risks to growth" ($1 = 67.0725 Indian rupees)
May 17 Indian shares edged lower after hitting fresh highs earlier on Wednesday, as political turmoil in Washington spooked global investors, sending Asian markets lower.