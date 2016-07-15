July 15 Kangyue Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says it sees 2016 H1 net profit outlook of 1.7-2.5 million yuan, to decrease by 70-80 percent compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 8.4 million yuan

* Comments that increased R&D expense is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xvHyBs0q

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)