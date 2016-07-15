July 15 Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 1,946.9 percent to 1,974.3 percent, or to be 121 million yuan to 122.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was a loss of 6.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5vFd

