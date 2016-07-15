July 15 Chongqing Jianshe Motorcycle Co., Ltd. :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 7.5-10 million yuan, to be out of the red compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net loss of 70.9 million yuan

* Says main operation business adjustment is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5zcDejpY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)