July 15 Yantai Shuangta Food Co Ltd :

* Says the shareholder Shihezi Jindu Investment Limited Partnership Enterprise sold 7.1 percent stake in the company to Yang Junmin

* Says Shihezi Jindu Investment Limited Partnership Enterprise and Yang Junmin are holding stake in the company as 2.0 percent and 10.9 percent respectively, after the transaction

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/OwB0MU; goo.gl/qHk6ns; goo.gl/ZeKOL1

