July 15 Gosun Holding Co., Ltd. :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 42-60 million yuan, to be out of the red compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net loss of 17.1 million yuan

* Says assets restructuring and business adjustment are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GpcQOf72

