July 15 Lanzhou Huanghe Enterprise Co., Ltd. :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net loss of 30-34 million yuan

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 167.4 million yuan

* Says disappointing beer sales and loss on investment securities are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GYvFPG0y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)