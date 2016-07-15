BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Inc's Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
July 15 MatsumotoKiyoshi Holdings :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary Sugiura Co., Ltd. will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Matsumoto Kiyoshi Co., Ltd. and Sugiura Co., Ltd. will dissolve after merger
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary TOBU DRUG to transfer drug store business to Matsumoto Kiyoshi Co., Ltd.
* Says TOBU DRUG will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Matsumotokiyoshi Pharmasies Co.,Ltd. and TOBU DRUG will dissolve after merger
* Says the effective date is Oct. 1
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.