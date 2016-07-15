July 15 Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 down 20 percent to up 10 percent, or to be 100 million yuan to 137.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 125.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5waj

