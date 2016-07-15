** Shares of Indian steel maker Tata Steel rise as much as 3.9 pct to highest since May 12, 2015

** Stock's 20-day simple moving average (SMA) cuts above 50-day SMA, a bullish signal (tmsnrt.rs/29LVB10)

** Stock has broken above a resistance at 364 faced during April 2016

** Breakout is supported by volumes, as 5-day average volume is 43.58 pct higher than 30-day average volume

** The Trend Intensity indicator rises to 17 points after forming higher lows, suggesting start of a new trend

** MACD is positive and above its signal line, another positive for the stock

** Stock up 38.3 pct this year as of Thursday's close, compared with a 7.8 pct gain for the broader NSE index

(RM: gaurav.dogra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)