July 15 Hunan Dakang International Food & Agriculture Co., Ltd,:

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit to fall 5.2-22.4 percent, or to be 9-11 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the co expects the H1 net profit to be 13-16 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FI0t5qtM

