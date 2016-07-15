July 15 0Zhejiang Qianjiqng Motorycle Co., Ltd. :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 49-52 million yuan, to increase by 624.7-669.1 percent compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 6.8 million yuan

* Comments that equity divestiture and income from foreign exchange are the main reasons for the forecast

