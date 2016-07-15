BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Inc's Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
July 15 0Zhejiang Qianjiqng Motorycle Co., Ltd. :
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 49-52 million yuan, to increase by 624.7-669.1 percent compared with 2015 H1
* Says 2015 H1 net income was 6.8 million yuan
* Comments that equity divestiture and income from foreign exchange are the main reasons for the forecast
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.