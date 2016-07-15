July 15 Tangshan Jidong Equipment Engineering Co., Ltd. :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 50-56 million yuan, to be out of the red compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net loss of 72.2 million yuan

* Says business transformation and integration is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FcRKV1dr

