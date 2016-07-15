July 15 Diamond Dining Co Ltd :

* Says it to offer takover bid for 1,809,400 shares (no less than 1,723,200 shares) of Zetton Inc, at 790 yen per share or about 1.43 billion yen in total

* Says takover bid offering period from July 19 to Aug. 25

* Says it plans to raise voting rights in Zetton to 42 percent from 0 percent

* Says settlement start date is Sep. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YYuQPq

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)