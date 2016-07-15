BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Inc's Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
July 15 Diamond Dining Co Ltd :
* Says it to offer takover bid for 1,809,400 shares (no less than 1,723,200 shares) of Zetton Inc, at 790 yen per share or about 1.43 billion yen in total
* Says takover bid offering period from July 19 to Aug. 25
* Says it plans to raise voting rights in Zetton to 42 percent from 0 percent
* Says settlement start date is Sep. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YYuQPq
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.