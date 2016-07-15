BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Inc's Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
July 15 Telling Telecommunication Holding Co., Ltd :
* Says 2016 H1 outlook revised to 25-45 million yuan net loss, to increase by 45-69.5 percent compared with 2015 H1
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 148.9-173.3 percent, or to be 40-60 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/53Oxf0c1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.