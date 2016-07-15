Jul 15 (Reuters) Heiwa Real Estate Reit Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months ended May 31, 2016 ended Nov 30, 2015 to Nov 30, 2016 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 5.63 5.92 5.68 (-4.9 pct ) (+9.4 pct ) (+0.9 pct ) Net 1.79 2.11 1.84 (-14.9 pct ) (+89.8 pct ) (+2.5 pct ) Div 1,808 yen 1,719 yen 1,852 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8966.T