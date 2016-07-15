July 15 Shenyang Cuihua Gold and Silver Jewelry Co., Ltd.:

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit to fall 67-80 percent, or to be 7.4-12.3 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the co expects the H1 net profit to be 13.4-22.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xzWOjeCT

