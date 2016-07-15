BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Inc's Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
July 15 Shenyang Cuihua Gold and Silver Jewelry Co., Ltd.:
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit to fall 67-80 percent, or to be 7.4-12.3 million yuan
* In the previous outlook, the co expects the H1 net profit to be 13.4-22.4 million yuan
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.