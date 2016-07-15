July 15 Shenzhen Zqgame Co Ltd :

* Sees 2016 H1 net profit to decrease by 60~90 percent, or to be 1,325,200 yuan to 5,300,700 yuan, compared to net profit of H1 of 2015(13,251,800 yuan)

* Says decreased sales of subsidiaries and low profit on new game business as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ArdG5h

