China Real Estate Corporation Limited :

* Says it sees 2016 H1 net profit outlook of 430,000 yuan, to decrease by 98.1 percent compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 22.6 million yuan

* Comments that decreased revenue and increased interest expense are the main reasons for the forecast

