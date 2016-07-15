BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Inc's Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
July 15 Honeys Co Ltd :
* Says it to restructure the company into a holding company, effective March 1, 2017
* Says it to establish a wholly owned subsidiary in Japan on July 21 as successor preparatory company for the company's transition to holding company
* Says it to transfer part of rights and obligations concerning store operations business of clothing retail store in Japan and internet mail order business to the new subsidiary
* Says it to change its company name to Honeys Holdings Co Ltd, with effective date on March 1, 2017
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.