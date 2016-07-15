July 15 Xi'an Catering Co., Ltd. :

* Says 2016 H1 net income outlook revised to 20.5-21.5 million yuan, to be out of the red compared with 2015 H1 net loss of 3.6 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to be 14-15.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FvYoyDVT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)