July 15 Kinugawa Rubber Industrial Co Ltd :

* Says a Tokyo-based company (that wholly owned by Development Bank of Japan Inc.) offered a takeover bid for 67.5 million shares (or no less than 45.0 million shares) and options of Kinugawa Rubber Industrial, disclosed on March 11

* Says the offering will start from July 19 and close on Aug. 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/YLbBVP

