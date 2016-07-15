BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Inc's Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
July 15 Kinugawa Rubber Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says a Tokyo-based company (that wholly owned by Development Bank of Japan Inc.) offered a takeover bid for 67.5 million shares (or no less than 45.0 million shares) and options of Kinugawa Rubber Industrial, disclosed on March 11
* Says the offering will start from July 19 and close on Aug. 30
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.