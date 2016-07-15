July 15 Dalian Friendship (Group) Co., Ltd. :

* Says it sees 2016 H1 net profit outlook of 10-12 million yuan, to decrease by 90.4-92 percent compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 124.8 million yuan

* Comments that estate business slowdown is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5NBlPrs0

