BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Inc's Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
July 15 Dalian Friendship (Group) Co., Ltd. :
* Says it sees 2016 H1 net profit outlook of 10-12 million yuan, to decrease by 90.4-92 percent compared with 2015 H1
* Says 2015 H1 net income was 124.8 million yuan
* Comments that estate business slowdown is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5NBlPrs0
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.