July 15 RiseSun Real Estate Development Co., Ltd:

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit to rise 20-30 percent, or to be 1.25-1.35 billion yuan

* In the previous outlook, the co expects the H1 net profit to rise 10-20 percent

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5cG1Brkd

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)