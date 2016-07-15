Jul 15 (Reuters) Frontier Real Estate Investment Corp. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2016 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 9.99 Net 4.72 Div 9,500 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8964.T