BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Inc's Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
July 15 Gansu Huangtai Wine-Marketing Industry Co., Ltd:
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net loss of 17 million yuan
* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was -9.3 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5ScExZSh
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.