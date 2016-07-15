BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Inc's Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
July 15 Maoye Commercial Co Ltd :
* Says its sub-subsidiary, a Inner Mongolia-based business management company, will use 5.1 million yuan to set up a JV in Inner Mongolia, with a Inner Mongolia-based business management company
* Says the JV will be engaged in sales of clothing, home electrics and daily necessities
* Says the JV will be with a registered capital of 10 million yuan and the unit will hold 51 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/fxkTSb
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.