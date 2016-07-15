BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Inc's Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
July 15 Shenzhen Quanxinhao Co., Ltd.:
* Says considering equity impairment factors, it expects 2016 H1 net loss of 38.8-43.8 million yuan
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit to be 10-15 million yuan, when the co isn't considering equity impairment factors
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.