July 15 Shenzhen Quanxinhao Co., Ltd.:

* Says considering equity impairment factors, it expects 2016 H1 net loss of 38.8-43.8 million yuan

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit to be 10-15 million yuan, when the co isn't considering equity impairment factors

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FAtpVvhz

