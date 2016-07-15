July 15 Xinjiang Western Animal Husbandry :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 down 250 percent to 222 percent, or to be a loss of 27 million yuan to a loss of 22 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 18 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/52v8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)