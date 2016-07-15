Jul 15 (Reuters) Aeon Reit Investment Corporation EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Jan 31, 2017 Jan 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 11.47 11.71 Net 3.82 3.79 Div 2,915 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3292.T