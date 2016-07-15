UPDATE 2-Greek parliament approves more austerity to unlock bailout funds, debt relief
* MPs approve pension cuts, lower tax-free threshold in 2019-20
July 15 Beih-Property Co Ltd
* Says Q2 contract sales at 87 million yuan ($13.02 million), down 55.6 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aeQ28L
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6824 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* MPs approve pension cuts, lower tax-free threshold in 2019-20
* GICs in a cashable position $146 million as of May 17 versus $153 million as of May 16