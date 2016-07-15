Jul 15 (Reuters) Daiwa Office Investment Corp. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended May 31, 2016 ended Nov 30, 2015 to Nov 30, 2016 to May 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 12.36 11.84 12.78 12.45 (+4.4 pct ) (+14.0 pct ) (+3.3 pct ) (-2.5 pct ) Net 5.25 4.69 5.25 5.26 (+12.0 pct ) (+16.3 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) Div 10,508 yen 9,688 yen 10,550 yen 10,560 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8976.T