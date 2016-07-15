July 15 Jiangsu Youli Investment Holding :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 down 161.1 percent to 191.7 percent, or to be a loss of 26 million yuan to a loss of 39 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 42.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/53NC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)