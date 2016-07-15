July 15 KP CO LTD :

* Says a rights issue of 30.4 million common shares of par value 500 won each

* Issue price of 835 won per share, for proceeds of 25.38 billion won

* Shareholders of record on Aug. 11 will have rights to purchase 0.84779946 rights share for each share held during Sept. 20 to Sept. 21

* Listing date of Oct. 11 for the new shares

Source text in Korean: me2.do/Fd3UWGiw

Further company Coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)