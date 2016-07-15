UPDATE 2-Greek parliament approves more austerity to unlock bailout funds, debt relief
* MPs approve pension cuts, lower tax-free threshold in 2019-20
July 15 Shenzhen Fountain Corporation :
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 110-130 million yuan, to be out of the red compared with 2015 H1
* Says 2015 H1 net loss of 23.2 million yuan
* Says increased revenue from equity acquisition is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/F9tbsgvI
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* MPs approve pension cuts, lower tax-free threshold in 2019-20
* GICs in a cashable position $146 million as of May 17 versus $153 million as of May 16