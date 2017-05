** India's Reliance Industries Ltd sells 55,000 tonnes naphtha at multi-year low price levels

** Refiner sells cargo for Aug. 3-7 loading from Sikka to an Asian trading house at flat to $1 premium to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis

** Price level is at least four times lower versus a previous deal for a July cargo and is also the lowest in more than five years