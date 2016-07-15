UPDATE 2-Greek parliament approves more austerity to unlock bailout funds, debt relief
* MPs approve pension cuts, lower tax-free threshold in 2019-20
July 15 Beijing North Star Co Ltd
* Says it wins land auctions in Chongqing city for 2.8 billion yuan ($419.04 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29NNnEU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6820 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* MPs approve pension cuts, lower tax-free threshold in 2019-20
* GICs in a cashable position $146 million as of May 17 versus $153 million as of May 16